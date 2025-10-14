Woman Who Lost Over 45 Kg Shares Core Exercises That Helped Her Lose Belly Fat

Weight loss is an amalgam of a healthy diet and exercise, and losing belly fat is one of the most difficult fats to get rid of. It's stubborn and does not budge, which is why you need to put in extra effort to lose the extra kilos around the belly.

Fernanda, who often shares her weight loss journey on her Instagram handle, recently shared some of the best exercises that helped her lose the extra kilos.

5 Exercises That Can Help You Lose Belly Fat

Here's a quick breakdown of the exercises she is seen performing in the post, which include:

1. Dumbbell Russian Twist

The Russian twist is a great exercise for someone trying to lose belly fat. This exercise helps build core and shoulder strength. Fernanda did 3 sets of 25 repetitions to achieve the results. You can start with less if you are a beginner.

2. Leg Raise

From helping you reduce belly fat to strengthening the lower abdominal muscles, leg raises can be a good addition to your workout routine. She does 3 sets of 10 repetitions for this exercise.

3. Alternating Leg Raises

A good weight loss exercise, alternating leg raises can help you get rid of abdominal fat and contribute to reducing belly fat. Hold the position for 40 seconds and do 3 sets of this exercise to shed the extra kilos.

4. Leg Raise Hold

Leg raises target lower abdominal muscles and help tone and strengthen the core. Hold the position for 40 seconds and do 3 sets of this exercise.

5. Dumbbell Half Crunch

Any type of crunch is good for any weight loss routine and should definitely be a part of your routine if you are trying to lose belly fat. She does 25 repetitions for 3 sets of this exercise.

Also, Follow a Calorie-Deficit Diet

Fernanda lost 100 lbs (over 45 kg) with weight loss exercises and a calorie-deficit diet. For the unversed, a calorie-deficit diet involves eating fewer calories than your body needs.

For example, if your body needs about 2,000 calories a day to keep your weight stable, eating 1,500 calories means you have a 500-calorie deficit. Your body then burns stored fat to make up this energy difference, which can help you lose weight.

While these exercises and diet worked wonders for the fitness influencer, you have to maintain proper form to achieve desired results and eat the right things when following a particular diet. You should also check with your healthcare provider before making changes to your routine.