Want To Shed Extra Kilos? Fitness Trainer Who Lost 44 Kg Shares Simple Weight Loss Tips

Weight loss might not be the easiest, but it is not impossible. If you stay consistent in achieving your weight loss goals, you can do it, and fitness trainer Yash Vardhan Swami's weight loss story is one that will inspire you.

The fitness trainer shared that he lost 44 kg thirteen years ago by making simple changes to his lifestyle.

How Did the Fitness Trainer Lose 44 Kg?

Explaining how he lost more than 40 kg, the fitness trainer shared, "Being obese is not just a body problem; it is a life problem. If you are obese, all areas of your life get disrupted: your health, your wealth, and your relationships."

The trainer mentioned that the biggest challenge in any weight loss journey is "your mind."

"Everyone knows how to lose fat. Fat loss is simple: eat less, move more, and do that consistently. But we are not able to control our mind and psychology, which is why we often cannot sustain a plan long enough," added Yash Vardhan Swami.

Further stressing the part where you need to define your journey, he highlighted the importance of external support.

"People around you can support you, but they cannot completely understand you unless they have gone through the same journey themselves. So do not expect others to totally understand you."

Obesity, a growing concern in India, is an epidemic that takes a toll on your health. He shares, "Obesity does not ruin your life overnight. It steals it, one small piece at a time in the form of daily confidence, daily self-esteem, and how we look at ourselves on a daily basis."

In short, your weight loss journey starts within, and you have to be consistent when trying to shed the extra kilos.