<i>Bade Achhe Lagte Hain</i> Actor Chahatt Khanna Reveals Her Weight Loss Secret: "I Turned To Ayurveda"

Actor Chahatt Khanna, known for her roles in popular Indian television serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai, recently stunned fans with her impressive weight loss. Her journey is particularly inspiring as she achieved remarkable results without extreme diets and workouts. Instead, she opted for a holistic approach to health that focused on natural and mindful wellness.

“I was working nearly 15 hours a day, and hitting the gym just wasn't possible, but I didn't want to compromise on my health," Chahatt Khanna said in an interview with ETimes.

How Chahatt Khanna Lost Weight?

Revealing the secrets of her weight loss journey, the actress shared that it was Ayurveda that helped her lose weight.

"That's when I turned to Ayurveda - to balance my hormones naturally and reset my body from within," she added.

Chahatt Khanna adopted an Ayurvedic approach focusing on hormonal balance. Her focus shifted to internal healing through detoxification, gut health improvement and inflammation reduction. This holistic method led to noticeable positive changes that went beyond physical appearance, transforming her overall well-being in just a few weeks.

“I noticed changes not just in my body, but in my overall well-being. My hormones stabilized, inflammation reduced, and I began to lose fat effortlessly - without crash diets or gym workouts. It felt like my body was finally working with me, not against me,” she said.

“In the end, it's about harmony - between your mind, body, and the life you're building,” she reflected. “Once I found that balance, everything started aligning naturally," the actress concluded.

The actor's transformation is proof that true fitness encompasses inner balance and emotional clarity, not just physical appearance. Her journey shows that hormonal harmony can naturally regulate the body all while boosting metabolism, mood and skin health.