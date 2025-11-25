How Much Did Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Udaipur Wedding Cost?

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju got married on November 23, 2025, but their wedding has been the topic of every dinner conversation in India and abroad for quite some time. It is being hyped as THE multi-million-dollar wedding in Udaipur.

From Jennifer Lopez's personal concert to Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor performing at various events, this has been labelled as the wedding of 2025, and one cannot deny it.

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Haldi Ceremony At Taj Lake Palace

Lakeside Bungalow of the Taj Lake Palace is a stunning 5-star property located in the middle of Lake Pichola, Udaipur. Needless to say that the cost of meals, per night stay for guests, and decor would have added up to lakhs.

According to A Royal Affair, the total cost of a wedding at this venue comes close to Rs 3.5 crore, excluding the GST. A lunch here costs Rs 8,500 per person, high tea is priced at Rs 3,500 per person, and dinner can go as high as Rs 12,000 per person, excluding taxes.

With 65 rooms and 18 suites, each costing between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 a night, you can imagine the total cost, plus additional snacks and customised arrangements that can go as high as Rs 40 lakh. The cost for decor can range from anywhere between Rs 30-35 lakh.

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Mehendi Ceremony At Taj Lake Palace

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's mehendi function was also organised at the same venue. The ceremony saw performances by the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Dia Mirza.

The estimated cost of each celebrity appearance/performance is also worth noting. Madhuri Dixit charges between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 1 crore, Nora Fatehi charges between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, and Dia Mirza's fee ranges between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Sangeet Ceremony

On Friday, November 21, 2025, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's sangeet ceremony featured performances by Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan, among others. Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the event.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor charge Rs 3-4 crore for private performances, while other celebs charge anywhere between Rs 1-2 crore each.

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Wedding At Jagmandir Island Palace

The grand wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju was hosted at the Jagmandir Island Palace, labelled as one of the most sought-after venues in India. Framed by the Aravalli Hills and surrounded by Lake Pichola, the cost of a royal wedding at this venue comes down to Rs 75 to Rs 90 lakh, excluding taxes, according to Weddings By Neeraj Kamra.

If the guest list has about 200 names, the accommodation and food prices can go as high as Rs 30 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, respectively.

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Wedding Reception At The Leela Palace

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's reception was organised at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The rental cost of The Leela Palace is around Rs 10 lakh, and a meal person is around Rs 6,000 per person.

To this, add the private concert by Jennifer Lopez, who reportedly now charges Rs 15-17 crore. Singer Sukhbir charges around Rs 25 lakh.

The total cost of the royal wedding would come down to Rs 75-80 crore, if not more.

According to reports, Rama Raju Mantena's net worth is USD 20 million (Rs 167 crore), and he is also a proud owner of several luxury properties in Florida, worth Rs 400 crore. Clearly, the Mantena and Gadiraju families went all out for the wedding.

