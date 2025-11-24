Decoding Netra Mantena's Look As Sabyasachi Bride In A Red Lehenga

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju got married in Udaipur on November 23, 2025. The billionaire couple got married in Jagmandir Island Palace, one of the most luxurious wedding destinations in India.

The theme of the wedding was white, but the bride looked stunning in red. Her walk down the aisle was surreal. Here is a look breakdown for brides-to-be to take inspiration from Netra Mantena and make a statement on their big day.

Netra Mantena's Bridal Outfit

Netra Mantena walked down the aisle wearing a Sabyasachi red lehenga. The hem featured intricate zari embroidery with motifs hanging from the waist. Needless to say, the skirt was the star of the ensemble, and the bride made sure that it stood out in the pictures and the videos. She was a classic Sabyasachi bride.

The blouse had similar motifs on the full sleeves, and the dupatta was simple with lace sewn on the borders. She covered her head with a red veil that also served as a trail when she walked down the aisle, flanked by a breathtaking bouquet arrangement.

For jewels, Netra Mantena opted for studded jewels. A heavy choker, layered with a long neckpiece, completed her look and finished the solid red-hued blouse. For the hairdo, she tied her locks in a clean bun adorned with red flowers and opted for a studded matha patti that complemented the jewellery. Her bridal makeup was done by celebrity MUA Namtra Soni.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's Wedding Decor

Wizcraft Weddings, luxury wedding planners, shared stunning pictures of the decor. The wedding rituals took place outdoors at the Jagmandir Island Palace, Udaipur. The space was decorated with white flowers.

A live band playing traditional Indian instruments, like tabla, sitar, and harmonium, was stationed beside the picturesque Pichola Lake. The dining space was decorated with pastel-hued flowers and mellow yellow light, elevating this entire setting.

Many Hollywood and Bollywood personalities performed at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur, including Jennifer Lopez, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sophie Choudhary, and Karan Johar.

