Who Is Rama Raju Mantena? The Indian-American Pharma Titan Behind Viral Udaipur Wedding

The internet is abuzz with the star-studded wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. The three-day extravaganza, held at iconic venues like the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace, has attracted A-list guests including Donald Trump Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh.

Social media is flooded with videos and photos of the lavish celebrations, sparking curiosity about the bride's family and the event's grandeur. The wedding festivities included a haldi ceremony, mehendi, and a sangeet night featuring performances by Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Ranveer Singh, who even got Donald Trump Jr. to dance. With global performers and tight security, this wedding is being hailed as one of the most opulent events of the year.

Notably, Rama Raju Mantena, Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, is hosting the grand event, now touted as "wedding of the year".

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Rama Raju Mantena is a prominent figure in the US pharmaceutical industry, serving as the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a company with operations in the US, Switzerland, and India. He's a successful entrepreneur with a background in computer science and clinical pharmacy, having founded several healthcare ventures, including ICORE Healthcare and OncoScripts.

Mantena, originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, moved to the United States in the 1980s. He earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science & Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in India and pursued further studies in clinical pharmacy at the University of Maryland in the US.

He started his career as CEO of P4 Healthcare in Florida, later founding ICORE Healthcare, which helps manage specialty healthcare costs, the International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts, an oncology-focused pharmacy.

Although some media labels him a "billionaire," publicly available data estimates his net worth at around US $20 million (approximately Rs 167 crore). In 2023, Mantena is said to have purchased a luxury property in Florida worth Rs 400 crore. The estate includes 16 bedrooms and a private beach.

Mantena is also known for philanthropic activity. In 2017, he reportedly donated a garland of 1,008 gold coins (weighing 28 kg) to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple. He is married to Padmaja Mantena.





