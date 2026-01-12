Full Menu: What Celebs Are Eating At Golden Globes 2026

The Golden Globes is one of Hollywood's biggest nights, when celebrities dressed in their finest designer ensembles walk the red carpet, win big, deliver unforgettable speeches, and celebrate in style.

But the night doesn't end with actors receiving awards for their performances, the real party begins at the dinner table, featuring one-of-a-kind delicacies. This year, Nobu and Matsuhisa Restaurants have prepared a feast for Hollywood's finest.

Golden Globes 2026 Full Menu

If you are wondering what celebrities are feasting on one of the biggest nights of Hollywood, NDTV has all the scoop for you. Helmed by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa for the third time in a row, the menu is nothing short of a masterpiece.

The dinner selection includes highlights from his restaurants across the globe - a caviar cup, yellowtail jalapeno (thinly sliced yellowtail topped with thin jalapeno slices, garlic, cilantro, and a citrusy yuzu-ponzu sauce), miso black cod (flaky and buttery fish marinated in a savoury and sweet miso glaze), lobster salad with a spicy lemon dressing, and various types of nigiri (traditional Japanese sushi-kind dish).

Yellowtail Jalapeno at Nobu By The Beach, Dubai. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

For the dessert, the celebrities will be served white chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, and ceremonial matcha cake, accompanied by a 'Golden Nobu' coin.

Can you imagine a night like the Golden Globes without drinks? The event has a designated Champagne: Moet & Chandon. Guests can choose between Moet Rose Imperial and Moet Imperial, both of which pair impeccably with Matsuhisa's delicacies.

Golden Globes not only have special alcoholic beverages on the menu, but they will even have an official water supply by Saratoga Spring Water.

The Nobu restaurants in New York and Los Angeles are offering a deal on individually plated meals. The Golden Globes takeout package is priced at $125 (Rs 11,274), and this deal ends today. You can also order an in-house special for $83 (Rs 7,486), comprising themed lobster with gold leaf.

About Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa And Nobu Restaurants

Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa is a renowned Japanese restaurateur and celebrity chef. His speciality lies in fusing traditional Japanese delicacies with Peruvian flavours. His miso black cod is not only a speciality but a perfect example of a Japanese-Peruvian creation.

Bearing his name, he has 59 Nobu restaurants, as of January 2026, across the world, including London, Chicago, Miami Beach, Doha, Barcelona, Malibu, Las Vegas, and Warsaw. A key point to note is that American actor and director Robert De Niro is not only the co-founder but also the key investor in the Nobu hospitality brand.

Not many know, but Matsuhisa is not just a magician in a kitchen; he has also featured in films like Casino (1995), Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

