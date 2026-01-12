Jennifer Morrison Dazzles In Anamika Khanna For Golden Globes Nominees Night 2026

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 11, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Ahead of the glittery ceremony, The Hollywood Reporter teamed up with Spotify on January 8, hosting a high-profile celebration for this year's TV, film, and podcast contenders, ensuring that the Golden Globes weekend got an energetic start. The event was marked by some statement-making fashion that turned heads on the red carpet.

Actress Jennifer Morrison, best known for her role as Dr Allison Cameron in the medical drama House, commanded attention in a chic two-piece set by Indian designer Anamika Khanna. Her OOTN featured a strapless corset, embroidered to perfection in a matte-bronze shade. The structured top hugged her torso like a second skin, while tapestry-styled embellishments added depth and texture to the ensemble.

Jennifer Morrison At The Golden Globes Nominee Night 2026

Jennifer's form-fitting silhouette got its extra dose of edge from the intricate beading and pale, circular motifs resembling tiny framed paintings. The corseted wonder cascaded into a scalloped hem, the asymmetrical details offering a touch of whimsy and serving just enough curve to soften the straight lines.

The 46-year-old paired the top with straight-fit satin pants for a contrasting feel. The high-waist trousers plunged into a floor-grazing length, the fluid and relaxed finish lending movement and balance to the sculpted bustier.

With her outfit making the right noise, Jennifer said goodbye to heavy accessories. She skipped wearing any necklace, bracelets, or rings, for that matter, and only resorted to diamond-shaped emerald earrings, encrusted with sparkly stones along the outline.

Jennifer's makeup screamed minimal glam, and we couldn't help but gush at her fresh and radiant glow. She went with a matte base, dabbing the right amount of blush and a little contour on the high points of her cheeks. A peach-toned, pastel lipstick suited the overall aesthetics. Meanwhile, for the eyes, the actress kept it elegantly basic with an effortless flick of winged eyeliner, minus any kohl. Wispy, mascara-laden eyelashes elevated her charm.

Sealing the vintage avatar was Jennifer's striking updo with a few strands left open, framing her face wonderfully.

