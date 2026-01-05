Critics Choice Awards 2026: <i>Severance</i> Star Tramell Tillman Chooses A Hand-Embroidered Anamika Khanna Suit

In the last decade, Indian designers have not only honed their craft but also taken the homegrown textile, prints, and embroideries to global platforms. From Manish Malhotra and Mishra to Anamika Khanna and Anita Dongre, the stylists have been leaving their indelible marks on the world.

In a recent feat, Anamika Khanna designed a powerful suit for the Emmy-winner Tramell Tillman. He attended the Critics Choice Awards 2026, looking all dashing, and won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance.

Critics Choice Awards: Severance's Tramell Tillman Wears Anamika Khanna Suit

Sharing the images of Tramell Tillman dressed in her creation, Anamika Khanna wrote, "Emmy Award-winning actor @Tramell.Tillman had another milestone moment, taking home Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards tonight."

The ace Indian designer also revealed the details. Tillman's ivory suit was hand-embroidered, featuring floral and leaf motifs. To complete the look, the actor wore Lagos Diamonds accessories.

About Tramell Tillman And His Work

Tramell Tillman is a Hollywood actor who started working at the age of 10. Born in 1985, his first breakthrough came with the role of Seth Milchick in Apple TV's Severance, a sci-fi thriller. In the series, he is one of the antagonists.

His performance in the second season was widely appreciated. In September 2025, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and he was the first Black person and the first openly gay person to receive the award.

He has featured in Sweethearts (2024), Barron's Cove (2024), Dietland (2018), Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (2025), and more. He is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, to be released in 2026. His other upcoming projects include God Sex and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

