EU Chief Wears Anamika Khanna Couture At 16th India-EU Summit In New Delhi

After almost two decades, India and the European Union have finally signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The trade treaty aims to reduce hurdles, like quotas, tariffs, regulations, on services, goods, and investments. It will promote economic and market growth.

The 16th India-EU Summit kicked off with a formal conclusion of talks on Republic Day, January 26, 2026. Following the discussions, both sides signed the FTA, concluding negotiations on Tuesday, January 27.

While this is a landmark treaty for India, fashion enthusiasts are impressed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's style picks. She visited Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble, and we could not be prouder.

EU Chief in Anamika Khanna Ensemble in New Delhi

Taking to Instagram, Anamika Khanna confirmed that EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen had opted for a custom pick from the ace designer's collection.

Amid the rain, the EU Chief made a style statement in a blue bandhgala featuring lace details around the hem. She paired the kurta with ivory straight pants and beige stilettos.

Her style pick not only signalled strong ties between India and the European Union for the future, but it also brought the impeccable craftsmanship of Indian textiles and designers to the forefront.

EU Chief's Republic Day Look

For the 77th Republic Day, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen stole the limelight by wearing a maroon brocade bandhgala featuring golden thread motifs. The Banarasi silk fabric was a testament to how fashion quietly speaks the language of diplomacy.

Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, it featured zari work and symbolised the partnership that is believed to grow stronger with time.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Channels Her 'Inner Devi' In Custom Anamika Khanna At Globetrotter Event For Varanasi