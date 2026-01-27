PM Modi, EU Chief Twin In Northeastern Silk Stoles After Trade Pact. What Makes Them Special

India and the European Union have finalised a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement after 18 years of negotiations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared the news in an X post on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi, Ursula wrote, "Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger." The image featured the duo wearing matching Northeastern Eri silk stoles.

The stole was part of India's Republic Day 2026 invitation to the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa. Celebrating the "living traditions of India's North Eastern Region", the invite's design paid homage to the skilled artisans and craftspersons of the Ashtalakshmi states – the eight states of Northeast India. Viral videos on social media show that ministers and dignitaries wore the same stole during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Here's a glimpse of the specially designed 'At-Home' invitation that has been sent from the President of India to the guests for the 77th Republic Day.



The invitation kit this year celebrates the living traditions of India's North Eastern Region. This invitation is a tribute to… pic.twitter.com/pUDkRUj5TI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2026

What Is Eri Silk

Officially recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Eri silk is celebrated as one of India's most valued “Ahimsa" silks. This designation underscores its unique, ethical production method, which consciously preserves the silkworm. The fabric is traditionally nurtured by the Khasi community.

This sustainable and culturally significant silk is a powerful reflection of Meghalaya's rich heritage and the timeless craftsmanship of its people. It represents a commitment to both environmental sustainability and cultural preservation.

Eri silk offers a unique combination of warmth and breathability, along with durability and softness, making it perfectly suited for wear throughout the year. This luxurious textile is often dubbed the "wool of silks" due to its exceptional properties.

It is mainly used for making shawls and stoles (gamosa) that can last for decades, as well as a wide range of clothing items, including sarees, shawls, scarves, tops and dresses. Eri silk is also a popular material for making blankets and sweaters that are both cosy and comfortable to wear.

One of the standout features of this silk is its hypoallergenic nature, which makes it an excellent choice for individuals with sensitive skin. Moreover, the production of Eri silk is notable for its respect for both life and the environment.

