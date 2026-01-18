President's Republic Day 'At Home' Invite Is A Tribute To The Skilled Artisans Of The Ashtalakshmi States

More than a formal invitation, the President's Republic Day 'At Home' card this year serves as a tribute to the artistic intelligence of India's north-eastern region. Carefully curated elements from the eight Ashtalakshmi states highlight how traditional knowledge, natural ecosystems and craftsmanship continue to shape everyday life in the region.

Eri Silk And Symbols Of A Living Landscape

As guests arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26, they will be greeted with the traditional draping of a specially designed Eri silk stole. Commonly known as 'peace silk', Eri silk holds an important place in the cultural fabric and livelihood systems of north-east India, valued for both its ethical production and durability.

The stole carries visual references to the region's distinctive natural world. Nagaland is represented through its state animal, the Mithun, along with the Rhododendron flower, while Manipur finds expression in the rare Shirui Lily and the endangered Sangai deer.

Symbols from other states, including Tripura's Nagkesar flower and Indian butter catfish, as well as Mizoram's Red Vanda Orchid and the Himalayan Serow, further show the ecological diversity of the North East.

Sharing the invitation on X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "The invitation kit this year celebrates the living traditions of India's North Eastern Region. This invitation is a tribute to the skilled artisans and craftspersons of the Ashtalakshmi states."

Here's a glimpse of the specially designed 'At-Home' invitation that has been sent from the President of India to the guests for the 77th Republic Day.



The invitation kit this year celebrates the living traditions of India's North Eastern Region. This invitation is a tribute to… pic.twitter.com/pUDkRUj5TI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2026

Craft Traditions Woven Into The Invitation

The invitation box itself draws from long-established craft techniques of the region. It features a woven bamboo mat made on a loom, using dyed cotton threads on the warp and finely split bamboo on the weft - a practice closely associated with artisans in Tripura.

The outer cover includes a handmade paper tag bearing the invitee's address, accompanied by a bamboo ornament crafted in Meghalaya. Created using specially smoked bamboo splits, the ornament acquires a deep, earthy brown tone.

Decorative patterns on both the cover and the box take inspiration from Assamese manuscript painting.

Curated by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, the invitation welcomes guests to "experience the cultural and artistic heritage of Bharat" as Rashtrapati Bhavan hosts dignitaries from across the country for the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Art, Nature, And Heritage Beyond Republic Day

Inside the box is a wall-hanging scroll made using an octagonal bamboo weave. When unfolded, it reveals an artistically arranged display of handcrafted works from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

The scroll's form, interlaced with tricolour threads, echoes the shape of the loin loom - a portable weaving device traditionally used by women across the region to produce distinctive textiles. Eight traditional art forms are featured, including Assam's bamboo jaw harp 'Gogona', Manipur's Longpi black pottery, cane and bamboo jewellery from Tripura, mon shugu paper from Arunachal Pradesh, green bamboo weave from Meghalaya, woven nettle fabric and embroidery from Sikkim, orange wild rhea and stinging nettle from Nagaland, and the handwoven puan chei from Mizoram.

Explaining the idea behind the design, the invitation states, "This invitation has been conceived as a confluence of elements reflecting the distinctive traditions that shape daily life in each state of India's Northeastern region, the people's mastery of unique handicraft techniques, and the natural ecosystems that sustain their homes."

Intended to be displayed long after the celebrations conclude, the invitation ultimately stands as a lasting tribute to the artisans whose skills continue to preserve and renew the cultural heritage of India's north-eastern states.

