Inside <i>Dance India Dance</i> Winner Shakti Mohan's Mumbai Home With 400 Plants And Travel Souvenirs

In the second season of Dance India Dance, one contestant not only lifted the trophy but also won everyone's heart with her striking dance moves. It was Shakti Mohan, and soon after, she was cast as the lead in Dil Dosti Dance, a fictional series based on teenagers.

The dancer launched her YouTube channel, reached the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014, mentored contestants on Dance Plus for four seasons, and choreographed several Bollywood songs, including Nainowale Ne in Padmaavat.

Recently, Shakti Mohan took Mashable India inside her beautiful three‑storey Mumbai home.

Inside Shakti Mohan's Mumbai Home

The three‑storey Mumbai home is where Shakti Mohan lived with her sisters Neeti, Kriti, and Mukti, along with her parents, before they all moved out. As the door opens, the house boasts a huge living room with ample seating space, white walls, and contemporary decor. The dancer revealed that the entire house was decorated by her parents.

From a dancing‑pose idol of Lord Ganesha to special family moments captured in photographs, the entire space is filled with memories. It also boasts travel souvenirs that Shakti has collected over the years, many of which she brought back for her father, who loves to preserve them.

In one part of the video, Shakti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, appeared and shared that his aquarium contains rocks from Bali. The choreographer clarified that she had travelled to Bali with her parents, and her father collected three rocks near an Indonesian volcano and placed them inside his live aquarium.

Moving ahead, the choreographer showcased her room, which has now been turned into her father's man cave. She shared that she spent a lot of time working out and admiring the view from the adjoining balcony during the pandemic.

She also gave her fans a tour of a special corner of her house, which consists of all the trophies the Mohan sisters have won since childhood, including sports and participation certificates. Among the accolades, Shakti's most precious ones include an MJ band gifted by choreographer Remo D'Souza and the Sunehri Takdeer Ki Topi, for which she worked hard for six months.

Towards the end of the video, Shakti Mohan shared that her open rooftop space had been decorated by her father, who has grown more than 400 plants. It is one of Shakti's favourite spots, and she used to come up to water the plants - a task that would take a couple of hours because of their sheer number.

This home remains special for Shakti Mohan and her family.

