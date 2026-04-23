Inside Rohit Sharma's Rs 30-Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home, A Private Library And Walk-In Closet

Cricketer Rohit Sharma is as well known for his calm presence off the field as for his explosive batting on it. He holds several major records in international cricket. He is the only player to have scored three double centuries in One Day Internationals, with innings of 209, 264, and an unbeaten 208. His score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 remains the highest individual score ever recorded in ODI cricket.

In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Sharma created another milestone by becoming the first batter to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. He also holds the record for hitting the most sixes across all formats of international cricket, overtaking former West Indies captain Chris Gayle.

At the franchise level, Sharma is among the most successful captains in Indian Premier League history. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles-in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Away from packed stadiums and tight match schedules, the 38-year-old lives with his family in a high-end apartment facing the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's residence is located in Worli, one of South Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods. The cricketer owns a four-bedroom apartment on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers, a premium residential complex, according to Housing.com. Spread across around 6,000 square feet, the apartment offers a near-270-degree view of the Arabian Sea. The property is valued at about Rs 30 crore, as reported by the same website.

Inside Rohit Sharma's Home

The apartment has been designed with both comfort and functionality in mind. It includes a large living room, a kitchen, four bedrooms, a separate workspace, an entertainment area, a study or library, and a walk-in wardrobe. The living room stands out for its 13-foot-high ceiling. In addition to the bedrooms, the home has flexible areas that can be used as guest rooms or family spaces when required.

Neutral Interiors With Modern Touches

Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, have opted for a neutral colour palette for their home. The interiors feature light shades, modern wooden furniture, and subtle design accents. Colour is added through artwork, cushions, and decor elements placed throughout the apartment.

Art pieces on the walls and carefully chosen furnishings give the home a contemporary yet understated look.

Balcony With Sea View

One of the main features of the apartment is its large balcony, which faces the Arabian Sea. The balcony is furnished with wooden and outdoor seating and bordered by modern glass doors. Plants and textured walls add to its relaxed, open feel.

Workspace And Walk-In Wardrobe

The apartment includes a separate zone that functions as a workspace, reflecting the cricketer's need for a quiet area away from family spaces. The walk-in wardrobe is another standout feature, offering ample storage.

Amenities At Ahuja Towers

Ahuja Towers offers residents access to several high-end facilities. These include a mini theatre, spa services, a swimming pool, a sky cafe, a cigar lounge, and a chef-on-demand service, among other amenities.



Also Read: Inside Virender Sehwag's Rs 130-Crore Delhi Home, Trophy Room And A Lush Lawn