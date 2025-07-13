Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Relaxes On His London Holiday With Wife, Ritika Sajdeh

Looks like cricketer Rohit Sharma believes in play hard and relax hard mantra

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rohit Sharma Relaxes On His London Holiday With Wife, Ritika Sajdeh
Rohit Sharma takes his vacation time chill as seriously as his tournaments

Indian crickter Rohit Sharma is a man who gives it his all when it comes to cricketing tournaments and leading the Indian team to victory. But he also take his downtime in between matches pretty seriously by chilling all that he can on holidays with his family by his side. This time around, Rohit shared a post on his Instagram handle, that gave his fans and followers a sneak-peek into him enjoying a simple yet relaxing day with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh while the duo is in London for a holiday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Makes Memories On A Picture Perfect Swiss Family Vacation

Rohit Sharma's Instagram post saw him chilling like a villain perched atop a hill in a park under the perfect London summer sun. The next picture in the carousel post saw Rohit lounging on a hammock while being all smiles and signalling the peace out sign with his fingers. What's more, Rohit Sharma's caption couldn't help contain his happy state of mind and hence, was a gleeful smiley.

If you are inspired by Rohit Sharma's relaxing vacation diaries in London, here are five chill experiences that you must have as a tourist in London, United Kingdom during your next trip.

  1. Escape into the nature at Hampstead Heath.
  2. Try your hands at a floatation tank experience.
  3. Treat yourself to an afternoon high tea.
  4. Visit the Kyoto Garden in Holland Park.
  5. Find a quiet spot in the British Library at just read.

Rohit Sharma's London vacation is full of chill vibes like there is no tomorrow.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Girls Have Quite A Large Labubu Collection, He Still Doesn't Get It

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma Video, Rohit Sharma Instagram
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com