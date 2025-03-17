Here Are 5 Places To Visit On Your Next Family Trip To Maldives Like Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is currently on a break, enjoying time with his family in the Maldives. After his historic win in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Rohit is spending some family time away from the city's hustle and bustle.

The star shared a series of photos from his trip to the Maldives. In the pictures, we can see him enjoying time with his family, surrounded by blue water and a scenic view. If, like Rohit, you too wish to plan a family trip to the Maldives, here are five places you should visit.

1. Underwater Restaurant

Nestled 5.8 meters below sea level, the stunning Undersea Restaurant is located on the Lhaviyani Atoll on the Hurawalhi Island Resort. This is an ideal restaurant to visit, all thanks to its lovely interiors.

2. Sun Island

Also known as Nalaguraidhoo Island, Sun Island is one of the top tourist destinations in Maldives. From lush greenery to stunning beaches, this place is perfect to relax and rejuvenate with your family.

3. Maldives Glowing Beach

Seated on Vaadhoo Island in Raa Atoll, the stunning glowing beach is a marvel of nature, where the beach shimmers. This biological phenomenon, also known as bioluminescence, causes waves to grow bright, making them look magical. When in the Maldives, you just cannot miss visiting this beautiful beach.

4. Male City

The capital of Maldives Male is one of the smallest capital cities in the world. Surrounded by Clearwater pines, it is a perfect place to escape the city's hustle.

5. HP Reef

Known for its brilliantly coloured sea bed that is dotted with beautiful corals, HP Reef is one of the prettiest spots and a prime diving hub in the Maldives.

