Rohit Sharma Makes Memories On A Picture Perfect Swiss Family Vacation

Indian cricketer, Rohit Sharma is a man who truly belives in the work hard, play hard mantra. The 38-year-old star is a hitman on field and a family man off it. So in between tournaments and chapmionships, he makes sure to spend all his time with his family.

Rohit was recently spotted vacationing with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh and his children, Samaira and Ahaan along with Ritika's parents Bobby and Tina Sajdeh at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island. But we guess, the family of four has more on their summer holiday itinerary. This time around, Rohit, Ritika and their children headed out to Switzerland to spend a memorable few days in Bollywood's favourite holiday destination.

In a carousel post shared by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram handle, both him and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh were caught on camera posing together with the Swiss Alps, clear skies, and turqoise waters in the background. Looks like their six-year-old daughter, Samaira clicked the picture for her parents. In the next picture shared by Rohit, he is posing next to a pram while taking a stroll in an urban neighbourhood in Switzerland along with seven-month-old son, Ahaan whose face is covered with a heart emoji.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Rohit Sharma and his family vacationing in Switzerland, here's are must-have experiences that should be on your to-do list while you plan your very own Swiss vacation.

Make sure to view the Matterhorn peak, perhaps by cable acr or from a scenic viewpoint. Take a ride through the Swiss Alps, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the Bernina Express which is a panoramic train. Enjoy a boat cruise on the picturesque Lake Lucerne surrounded by mountains on all sides. Switzerland offers endless hiking opportunities, ranging from leisure time strolls to challenging mountain treks. Indulge your tastebuds in the regional Swiss cuisine like fondue, raclette, chocolate and much more.

Rohit Sharma's Switzerland vacation makes us want to hop onto a flight and escape the Indian summer.

