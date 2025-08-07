Live Life Bollywood Style In Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Luxurious 5 BHK Villa In Goa

Ajay Devgn dons many hats. The actor, whose latest film Son of Sardaar 2 is running in the theatres, is both a director and a producer. But do you know that he and his wife, actress Kajol, also run a hospitality business together? The duo has transformed their luxurious 5 BHK Goa abode into a stunning vacation villa available for guests through the Taj Group's AMA Stays and Trails.

The state-of-the-art property, Villa Eterna, is tucked away in the vibrant city of Mapusa near the village of Moira. Bestowed with modern facilities with a Portuguese-style architecture, the accommodation features five king-size beds, a spacious outdoor pool, a private garden attached to a gazebo, vintage wooden furniture, large windows for natural light, a serene water fountain, and opulent-designed interiors with handpicked paintings and accented pieces, ensuring a comfortable stay.

The giant swimming pool, connected to an aesthetic gazebo, welcomes you as you walk through the entrance. Dotted with lush greenery, comprising tall trees, well-maintained lawns and a variety of flora, the place is a nature-lover's paradise, including those seeking some privacy. Just beside the vast pastures lies a century-old well, which is covered and restored for special purposes.

The five rooms inside the villa are all decorated and planned uniquely to suit the tastes of the Bollywood lifestyle. Cozy and warm, they come with wooden beds and sofas for the ultimate relaxing experience. The walls are painted in soft hues of white and cream with wooden-framed paintings, murals and art pieces pinned on some of them.

Some of the beds are equipped with curtains around the sides to provide guests with a retro vibe. A few windows open to the lush lawn while others offer a view of the swimming pool. A massive dining area on the ground floor screams chic with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, chandeliers and impressive crockery handpicked by the celebrity couple themselves.

Other amenities include an in-house chef, can make multi-cuisine meals on demand. An outdoor seating space contains a bar where guests can sit back and chill while enjoying the all-green views around.

Villa Eterna is available for rent at a listed price of Rs 75,000 per night, with a maximum capacity of 12 adults. However, the actual rental cost ranges between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh per night, excluding taxes and fees, according to GQ.

