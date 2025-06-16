Kajol Makes A Case For Monochrome Magic In A Dreamy White Saree For Maa Promotions

Kajol is a saree connoisseur and there is no debate about it. From handwoven cotton sarees to ethnic-chic wonders, her wardrobe is an object of envy for all fashion lovers. For the promotions of her upcoming film Maa, the actress stepped out in a white saree with intricate black patterns.

The classic number featured bold black designs with floral and paisley motifs along the edges and the pallu. The scattered floral motifs over the six-yard drape delivered an extra dose of drama.

Kajol in a black and white saree at Maa's promotions. Photo: Varinder Chawla

Kajol teamed her saree with a thin strap blouse. It featured similar black and white designs, complementing the saree's colour scheme. Ditching all accessories, the actress opted for a silver choker necklace, which added a regal touch to the outfit.

The perfect beauty strokes, including smokey eyes, blushed cheeks with a hint of highlighter and a pink lip shade accentuated her look. Her hair was styled in soft waves, which she tied in a bun for an elegant look.

Kajol's Saree Looks

Kajol often keeps delighting us with her saree-torial outings. Previously for an event, the actress wore a beautiful pastel-hued saree that came with a self-embroidered pattern and delicate sequin details that simply highlighted her look. She paired her beautiful drape with an embellished semi-sheer blouse. Her traditional look was meant to be bookmarked for summer weddings.

The minimal approach to fashion was perfectly portrayed with jewel-toned earrings and statement bracelets. She wore a watch in the other hand to keep it super classy. For makeup, the actress went with dewy glam that consisted of brown eyeshadow, wispy lashes, glowy face and peach glossy lips to add that fresh element.

Kajol's sarees can give anyone a run for their money.