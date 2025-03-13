Kajol Weaves A Beautiful Ethnic Dream In An Ethereal Pastel<i>Saree</i>

Kajol's ethereal ethnic fashion is one of its kind and often has delivered the best kind of style goals.

The actress has a penchant for elevating her saree style game and her latest look is proof enough.

The actress is serving straight up wedding guest style inspiration with subtle glitz and glam. In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen donning a beautiful pastel-hued saree that came with self-embroidered pattern and delicate sequin details that simply highlighted her look. Her beautiful drape was a lesson in doing ethnic style right. Paired with an embellished semi-sheer blouse, her look was meant to be bookmarked for summer weddings.

Her minimal approach was perfectly portrayed with jewel-toned earrings and statement bracelets. She wore a watch in another hand to keep it super classy. For makeup, she opted for dewy glam that consisted for well done eyes, wispy lashes, glowy face and peach glossy lips to add that fresh element.

