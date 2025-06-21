Nothing Says Ethnic Elegance Better Than Kajol's Bottle Green Saree

Kajol, at 50, is redefining the meaning of fashion. We have no complaints, as she is our go-to inspiration when there is a wardrobe crisis. Recently, the actress who will next be seen in the mythological horror Maa, attended an awards function and her sartorial selection left us taking notes (again).

For the event, Kajol picked out a dark green saree that could borderline pass as a gown too. The elegant drape featured a full-sleeved blouse that fit her like a glove. It was a deep-scooped V-neckline number, coupled with backless detailing that screamed risque from a mile and a half away. But Kajol, being an expert in bold style statements, carried the fitted bodice with effortless grace.

The pallu went across her shoulder, cascading dramatically, skimming the floor. The structured finish, void of any creases, underscored the impeccable tailoring. Metallic beadwork dotted along the borders added an extra dose of edge. They shone like orbs of liquid silver, contributing to the celestial shimmer. Even Kajol's petticoat was pleated flawlessly. We loved how she radiated chic sophistication in this ethnic spectacle.

Kajol resorted to minimal accessories that perfectly suited the aesthetics of the day. She put on a pair of C-shaped chunky silver earcuffs. A few statement rings, embellished with emeralds and diamonds, sealed her jewellery game. Yes, she kept her neck bare by purposefully missing out on any heavy-duty choker. A pure and understated subtlety.

On the makeup front, Kajol went with a dewy visage. No wonder her blemish-free skin elevated her allure a notch higher. Blush-dabbed cheeks created that rosy effect, while some contouring helped her achieve a natural bronzed glow. A few drops of highlighter were just the right beauty move, serving minimal glimmer.

Kajol added a fiery depth to her gaze with a bold eyeliner stroke and an intense dash of kajal. Mascara-adorned lashes and glittery pink eyeshadow completed her glam deal. For the final touch, the actress tied her silky tresses into a pin-straight ponytail.

Kajol's fashion diaries are worth gushing over. Agreed?