Nysa Devgan Slayed In A Fabulous Mustard <i>Sharara</i> Set With Red And Gold <i>Gota-Patti</i> Work For Diwali 2024

Nysa Devgan has been doing the rounds on the internet ever since her Diwali 2024 looks were dropped by her mother Kajol on Instagram. It all happened when Kajol shared cosy family pictures of the Devgan clan smiling for the shutterbugs and dressed to their nines in festive-ready OOTDs. But what caught our eyes was Nysa's Diwali fashion game dressed in a oh-so-festive mustard sharara set with the right amount of sparkle.

Nysa's Diwali closet featured a floral-printed mustard sharara set that was made out of a tussar silk fabric perfect for the festivities. The ensemble featured a shirt sleeveless kurta with a plunging sweetheart neckline that was detailed with an ornate gota-patti design along with a similarly decked hemline. She teamed it with a voluminous sharara with lots of kalis for ghera and a maximalist gota-work design on the hemline along with a maroon and gold piping. Nysa wrapped her festive OOTD with a matching see-through chiffon dupatta that was detailed with a shower of star like Swarovski crystals and a gota-patti design on all the borders.

On the accessories front, Nysa wore a dainty Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra mother of pearl pendant and a huge stack of beaded evil eye and crystal bracelets on her wrist.

Hair-wise, Nysa styled her tresses in a centre parted salon-style waves with va-va-voom volume. Her makeup picks included dewy skin with bronzer and highlighted to add definition, arched brows, a wash of sparkly eyeshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, and a brown lip oil to add the right finishing touch to her Diwali-ready avatar.

Diwali season is in full swing, so how could Nysa Devgan stay far behind on the festive dressing front? Her sharara moment was a closet win.

