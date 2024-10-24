As Kajol Detailed Rift With Sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Expert Advice On How To Tackle Sibling Differences

Bollywood actress Kajol has been creating quite a stir amidst the internet-goers with her upcoming release on Netflix, Do Patti. In the line-up to this release, Kajol opened up about her relationship with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and how the duo's rift was faced and resolved by them.

During a recent interaction with News18, Kajol opened up about the when her relationship with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji was rather strained and the two encountered difficulties. Kajol acknowledged that working in the same industry led to comparisons amongst them and external pressures, which led to a sibling rivalry brewing between them.

Kajol said, "I would say that yes, it did happen at some point, definitely. But we sorted it out. It was momentary. It wasn't something that worked too much against us. Tanishaa is in the movies and is doing films. So, that was there but it's not there anymore."

Guardian's agony aunt Annalisa Barriberi, is quoted in a story by Zoe Williams on Guardian.com, opines, "Every sibling you speak to will have a different version of their upbringing."

She further added, "They all need to be tolerated. The older sibling will think they're the holder of the truth, and they can tell the younger ones how it was. That can be really difficult, especially if one child was treated worse than the other. This is part of the uniqueness of siblings, too: that there isn't any other relationship you'll ever have, however deep the love or friendship, where their diverting from your version of the past puts your credibility, your essence, at risk. You can't give it up: which of us would be prepared to say: 'Well, that's the furnace in which I think I was forged - but who knows, I might be wrong?'" In essence, she believes that differences between siblings will always exist, which should be acknowledged. This bond between siblings is purely unique and unlike any other in the world, which should be cherished.

Annalisa Barriberi conclusively mentioned her perspective about sibling relationships, "Like all human relationships, it's not about the rupture, it's about the repair."

Kajol set real-world sisterhood goals by resolving her rifts with her younger sister Tanishaa and putting everything in the past.

