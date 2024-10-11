Advertisement

Durga Puja 2024: Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Their Son Yug Ace Family Festive Style In Purple And Blue Ethnic Ensembles

Kajol was accompanied by Ajay Devgn and their son Yug for Durga Puja 2024 festivities, all in ethnic chic garb

Read Time: 2 mins
Durga Puja 2024: Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Their Son Yug Ace Family Festive Style In Purple And Blue Ethnic Ensembles
Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug paint a pretty perfect family picture in matching desi ensembles

It was a rare day indeed as the very reclusive Ajay Devgn walked hand-in-hand with his wife Kajol with their son Yug Devgan accompanying them for the Maha Ashtami and Nobomi celebrations in line for Durga Puja 2024. What's more; the family made sure to pose for the perfect pictures while at the Durga Puja pandal wearing matching purple and navy-hued outfits.

Kajol was draped in a deep purple and rani pink silk tissue saree with a bright pink and gold border teamed with a sleeveless pink blouse with a V-neckline and gold overlay details. The Do Patti actress accessorised her look with a purple and gold velvet potli, a gold and purple meenakari necklace and a matching pair of jhumkas. Her tresses were secured in a vintage-style bun with a side parted fringe framing her face and red roses planted as hair accessories in her bun. On the makeup front, Kajol wore a beaming festive look with glowing skin, a hint of blush and bronzer on her cheeks, shimmer-laden eyes amped up with mascara and a nude pink lip colour to tie the look together.

Ajay Devgn matched steps with his wife in a navy kurta pajama set with self stripes all over. The kurta featured a Mandarin collar and a button-down front closure which Ajay had kept open for comfort. He accessorised the look with a pair of blue tinted sunglasses and a gold chain around his neck.

Yug Devgan followed in his father's footsteps and wore the same navy pajama-kurta set as him, only in a mini size. The only difference was that Yug's kurta featured a beadwork detail on neckline; the rest was a copy-paste of Ajay's ensemble.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn and their son Yug define celebrity family fashion with purple-themed looks for Durga Puja 2024 festivities.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Yug Devgn, Durga Puja 2024
