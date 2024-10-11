Durga Puja 2024: Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Their Son Yug Ace Family Festive Style In Purple And Blue Ethnic Ensembles

It was a rare day indeed as the very reclusive Ajay Devgn walked hand-in-hand with his wife Kajol with their son Yug Devgan accompanying them for the Maha Ashtami and Nobomi celebrations in line for Durga Puja 2024. What's more; the family made sure to pose for the perfect pictures while at the Durga Puja pandal wearing matching purple and navy-hued outfits.

Kajol was draped in a deep purple and rani pink silk tissue saree with a bright pink and gold border teamed with a sleeveless pink blouse with a V-neckline and gold overlay details. The Do Patti actress accessorised her look with a purple and gold velvet potli, a gold and purple meenakari necklace and a matching pair of jhumkas. Her tresses were secured in a vintage-style bun with a side parted fringe framing her face and red roses planted as hair accessories in her bun. On the makeup front, Kajol wore a beaming festive look with glowing skin, a hint of blush and bronzer on her cheeks, shimmer-laden eyes amped up with mascara and a nude pink lip colour to tie the look together.

Ajay Devgn matched steps with his wife in a navy kurta pajama set with self stripes all over. The kurta featured a Mandarin collar and a button-down front closure which Ajay had kept open for comfort. He accessorised the look with a pair of blue tinted sunglasses and a gold chain around his neck.

Yug Devgan followed in his father's footsteps and wore the same navy pajama-kurta set as him, only in a mini size. The only difference was that Yug's kurta featured a beadwork detail on neckline; the rest was a copy-paste of Ajay's ensemble.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn and their son Yug define celebrity family fashion with purple-themed looks for Durga Puja 2024 festivities.

