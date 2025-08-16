Sara Tendulkar Launches Pilates Academy In Mumbai With Saaniya Chandhok, Family By Her Side

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently took to her Instagram to share an exciting news of launching her own Pilates Studio. The social media personality, who also holds a degree in nutrition, often shares her love for Pilates with her Insta fam. She has finally turned the "quiet dream to a space that feels like home”, she captioned the post.

The 27-year-old recently launched Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai. This will be the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based franchise in India. The academy is designed as a space where mindful movement, strength, and holistic wellness will come together.

The inauguration was an intimate yet celebrated affair, with Sara Tendulkar's parents, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Anjali Tendulkar standing by her side. The Tendulkar family was also joined by friends and Saaniya Chandhok, who is engaged to Arjun Tendulkar. She was present with the Tendulkar family and even took part in some of the rituals.

Sara Tendulkar shared her excitement on social media with a note that described the academy as "more than just a studio - it's a community built with care and passion". The official launch of the studio is scheduled for 21st August.

Apart from being a social media personality, Sara Tendulkar is also a registered nutritionist and director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, where she focuses on initiatives related to sports, health, and education.