Sara Tendulkar Wishes Happy Birthday To Brother Arjun With An Unseen Photo Album From Childhood

Sara Tendulkar penned a special note for her brother Arjun Tendulkar as he turned 26. Taking to Instagram Story, she shared a collage of three pictures to mark the occasion. One was a throwback from their childhood where Sara is seen smiling in her night suit while little Arjun slept beside her. The other two captured the grown-up siblings all dressed up, sharing joyful moments together. Alongside the images, Sara wrote, "Happy birthday to my #1."

Sachin Tendulkar's Message To Son

Arjun's father, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also extended his love with a warm post on X. Expressing pride in his son's journey, he wrote, "We are lucky to have you as our son. To watch you grow into the amazing human being that you are has been a joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, @arjuntendulkar24!! May God bless you always."

We are lucky to have you as our son. To watch you grow into the amazing human being that you are has been a joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, Arjun!! May God bless you always. pic.twitter.com/vFkQ4lbTtI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2025

Buzz Around Arjun's Engagement

For months, speculation swirled about Arjun's personal life, especially regarding his engagement. The talk was finally put to rest when Sachin Tendulkar confirmed it during a Reddit AMA session.

Responding to a fan query that asked, "Did Arjun really get engaged?" the cricket icon replied, "Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life." Arjun is engaged to Saaniya Chandok, who belongs to a well-known business family in Mumbai.

Arjun's Cricket Journey

Carrying forward his father's legacy, Arjun chose cricket as his profession but carved out a different path. Instead of batting, he established himself as a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder. He has represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket.

Arjun began his career with Mumbai in the 2020-21 season before moving to Goa, where he made his first-class and List A debuts.

ALSO READ: NDTV Exclusive: How Sara Tendulkar Got Hooked To Pilates In London And Is Now Bringing It Home To Mumbai