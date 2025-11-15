Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Her 2.5-Year-Long Weight Loss Journey: "Don't Want To Live This Unhealthy Life"

Sonakshi Sinha was busy promoting her latest film Jatadhara, released on November 7, 2025. And for the same, she made an appearance on Bharti TV, a podcast channel on YouTube run by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya.

Not only did the actor share her favourite dishes during the chat, but she also opened up about the reason why she lost weight in the first place.

Sonakshi Did Not Lose Weight For The Vanity

For any person, their weight loss journey can be challenging. After all, it is easier to put on weight (for most people) than lose it. One needs determination and a fire inside to fuel their body and mind to follow through with a rigorous weight loss routine.

When Harsh asked Sonkashi about her weight loss journey, she said, "I was always an overweight child. Bachpan se."

"It took 2.5 years, and I started the journey when I was in college. And I didn't do it for vanity. Mujhe achcha lagna hai. Mujhe actor banna hai. Maine wo reasons ke lie bilkul nhi kiya. Maine kiya for health reasons [I didn't lose weight to look good or to become an actor. I did it for health reason]," the Jatadhara actor added.

"Mai 18 saal ki thi, and treadmill par 30 second se Zada bhaag nhi paati thi [I was 18 and could not run on a treadmill for more than 30 seconds]. That struck me very badly once. I was like I don't want to live this unhealthy life," the actor continued.

But only thinking about weight loss does not make you lose weight (if it were a superpower, we would all love to possess it). Hence, Sonakshi Sinha tried everything, from yoga, gym, and cardio exercises to pilates and weight training.

Sonkashi Sinha Lost 30 Kg

In old interviews, the Dabangg actor opened up about losing 30 kg. She was 95 kg when she started, and brought her weight down to 65 kg.

"I started doing Pilates about six months back and it's really suited me. There are thousands of exercises that you can do on those machines, so it's never boring; you can do something new every day... I love working out on the Pilates reformer," she said.

The actor has completed 15 years in the industry, and shared that maintaining his weight is equally difficult.

"It is actually difficult when you love food so much. I have always maintained a healthy body image," she said on the podcast.

The actor added that she wanted to be a role model to other girls. "Just be healthy," she added

However, she also joked about putting on a few extra kilograms and how rumours about her pregnancy started floating on the internet. "I have been pregnant for 16 months," she said, laughing.

While one can take inspiration from Sonakshi, each body is different. Things that worked for the actor might (or might not) work for you. If you are on a weight loss journey, consider a combination of a healthy diet and exercise to shed weight in a safe and controlled manner, under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

