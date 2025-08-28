From 95 Kg To 65 Kg: How Sonakshi Sinha Lost Weight 15 Years Ago For Her Film Debut <i>Dabangg</i>

In September 2025, Salman Khan's Dabangg will complete 15 years since its release. The blockbuster not only introduced audiences to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey but also marked the grand entry of Sonakshi Sinha into Bollywood. While the film became a massive hit, what many still find inspiring is the transformation Sonakshi underwent before her debut.

Weighing close to 95 kg at one point, Sonakshi lost nearly 30 kg before facing the camera for Dabangg. Her hard work, discipline, and sustainable approach to health made her debut even more remarkable. In a 2018 conversation with Vogue India, she had shared details about her fitness journey.

Workout Routine That Kept Sonakshi Motivated

Sonakshi's mornings almost always began with exercise. Her go-to was a mix of 30 minutes on the Stairmaster followed by 20 to 25 minutes of brisk walking on an empty stomach.

"I started doing Pilates about six months back and it's really suited me. There are thousands of exercises that you can do on those machines so it's never boring; you can do something new every day... I love working out on the Pilates reformer. There are so many variations of exercises you can do on that," she said.

Diet Plan That Worked For Sonakshi

Sonakshi balanced her meals with a focus on proteins and mindful snacking. Carbs were usually wrapped up by lunchtime, while dinners were kept light and protein-based.

"Fried foods, sugar are avoidable. Luckily, I don't have much of a sweet tooth... almonds, walnuts or bananas are my go-to snacks if I get hungry between meals," she added.

Cheat Meals And Healthy Snacking

While pizza or chole kulche remained her ultimate indulgence, Sonakshi kept her in-between meal choices simple and nourishing with nuts or bananas. These small but consistent habits helped her stay on track without feeling deprived.

As Dabangg celebrates 15 years this September, Sonakshi Sinha's debut feels even more special when revisiting the hard work that went into her transformation.

