When Sameera Reddy, 46, Took Up A Weight Loss Challenge: "I Woke Up Feeling Like..."

Actor and Social Media Influencer Sameera Reddy often uploads snippets from her workout diaries on Instagram, inspiring her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. But do you know the secret behind her drastic weight loss? It is her dedication to indulging in a variety of combined gym-based exercises.

Back in March, Sameera Reddy offered a sneak peek into her weight transformation journey on Instagram. “90kg & 43-37.5-44 there I said it! My measurements of Jan 1st 2025. I woke up this year feeling like crap. I don't know where and when I let go last year! So I'm going in for a lifestyle change this year. 2025 is going to be a challenge, but with determination, nutrition, weight training, yoga and faith, I'll get there,” read her side note.

Sameera's Weight Loss Journey

In the video compilation, Sameera Reddy was seen partaking in an array of physical activities such as battle ropes, shoulder-cable workouts, planks, pushups and kettlebell workouts. These workout helped the actress to lose 5 Kgs in just four months.

The De Dana Dan actress also resorted to fitness ball exercises, mountain climbers and some resistance training as well.

Sameera navigated all the difficulties to achieve her fitness goals.

“So, I decided 2025 is going to be my year, that I'm going to be accountable, because I am now 46 years old, and I've literally tried everything,” she explained. Speaking about her new fitness routine, Sameera Reddy said, “So, I'm giving weights a shot. I'm giving nutrition a shot, I'm giving dedication a shot and I'm giving even failure a shot.”

On a concluding note, Sameera Reddy had only one request to her social media followers. “ I need you guys to cheer me on. This is not going to be easy but I'm going for it. This journey is to be raw, hardcore, majorly motivational, and sometimes, guys, I may need yours too. Okay, here we go, let's do this.”