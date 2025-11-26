Sonakshi Sinha Shares An Unconventional Blush Technique For A "Nice, Rosy Glow"

It is always a treat when Sonakshi Sinha posts a GRWM vlog. On Monday, the actress brightened our day with a new video on her YouTube channel, sharing her 10-minute hair and makeup routine for a housewarming party.

Get Read With Sonakshi For Her Housewarming Party

What stood out the most was Sonakshi Sinha's unique blush technique. She began by applying a generous amount of moisturiser, blending it evenly onto her skin with her hands. Next came a layer of lip balm, followed by a colour corrector around her eyes, which she smoothed out with a brush.

After a few swipes of foundation, Sonakshi placed two dots of contour on the high points of her cheeks and jawline. She blended it all seamlessly using a brush, creating a soft, sculpted base. A contour powder added a matte-bronzed finish.

Sonakshi Sinha's Unconventional Blush Technique

Now, coming to the blush, Sonakshi said, “A lot of people get bothered that I don't wear blush. So today, for them, I think I'll wear some. But my style of applying blush isn't conventional.”

Pointing at her cheeks, the Dabangg actress added, “You guys apply it here, but I apply it here,” before picking up some blush with a brush and dusting it evenly across her nose. According to Sonakshi, the technique gives her a “nice, rosy glow.”

“That's it. Now, this is my way, don't start telling me this is not how you do it. This is how I do it,” she joked.

She then tapped a gold highlighter onto the inner corners of her eyes, eyelids, and cheeks using both a thin brush and her fingers. A matte brown lipstick tied the look together, after which she filled in her eyebrows with a deep brown eyebrow pencil to create an arched shape. To finish, she spritzed on setting spray to lock the makeup in place.

Sonakshi Sinha also styled her hair like a pro. After untying the braids she had kept in for 8 hours, her hair fell into soft, natural curls that perfectly complemented her shimmery, fresh-faced look.

