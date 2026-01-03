Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Kick Off 2026 At A Maldives Resort With Rs 2 Lakh Stay

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are couple goals, especially when it comes to dreamy getaways. They rang in the New Year in the Maldives and soon after shared stunning pictures with blue water, white sand, and lush greenery in the backdrop. If this is not the ideal way of kicking off 2026, we don't know what is.

But that's not it. Take a look at the luxurious island resort, SO/Maldives, where the couple is staying. It not only offers luxurious villa stays but also promises a serene spa day, an unforgettable experience at the bohemian beach club, and diverse dining options for the foodies. Take a look at what it costs to stay a night at this exclusive property, where Sonakshi and Zaheer welcomed 2026.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Stay At Maldives Resort Costs Rs 2 Lakh A Night

All the villa accommodation at SO/Maldives comes with an ocean view. What's not to like there? Imagine waking up to the acoustic sound of waves. The sunrise or sunset cannot get better than this.

Moreover, each space comes equipped with modern amenities, a king-sized bed, and interiors that scream luxury. The stay options include a beach pool villa at $2,152.84 (Rs 1.9 lakh), lagoon beach pool villa at $2,247.84 (Rs 2.02 lakh), family beach pool villa at $2,342.84 (Rs 2.1 lakh), water pool villa at $2,437.84 (Rs 2.19 lakh), ocean water pool villa at $2,580.34 (Rs 2.3 lakh), and two bedroom lagoon loft at $3,577.84 (Rs 3.2 lakh) a night.

Luxury Experiences At SO/Maldives

The boat ride to SO/Maldives from Male International Airport is itself a one-of-a-kind experience. It will take you only 15 minutes to reach, but the surrounding view will forever be etched in your memory.

From water villas with panoramic views of the turquoise Emboodhoo Lagoon to happening restaurants and bars and beach clubs, the island retreat allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse yourself in sensory experiences.

The wellness camp at SO/Maldives features a spa with modern treatment rooms, steam and sauna, hammam, and a fully-equipped gym. Not to mention the water sports that you can tick off on your bucket list, including swimming with sharks, jetblading, and scuba diving.

If you did not plan an escape this new year, bookmark the island retreat for 2026 travel plans. Much like Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, you will also have a gala time and make everyone envious with your stunning pictures on Instagram.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Welcomed New Year With Family At Udaipur's Luxury Stay Where A Villa Costs Rs 1.5 Lakh A Night