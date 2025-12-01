Inside The Maldives Resort Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Are At, Where A Night Costs Rs 2.3 Lakh

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are giving major holiday goals as they are vacationing at a resort in the Maldives. The couple recently shared their images on Instagram, enjoying the local cuisine, aqua blue waters, sushi, and serene views.

Rakul captioned the carousel, "In the middle of pure joy." She also tagged JOALI Maldives, a luxury resort property where not only can you enjoy an ultra-plush stay but also indulge in sinful meals, water sports, and relaxing spa sessions.

Rakul Preet And Jackky Bhagnani In The Maldives

From the Instagram post, it is clear that Rakul Preet And Jackky is having too much fun on their holiday. Their itinerary included island experiences, blending with the local art, sunbathing, and a lot more than what the actors shared on social media.

They stayed in a private villa at JOALI Maldives, where a stay per night starts at $2,590 (approximately Rs 2.3 lakh). And it can go as high as $23,442 (around Rs 21 lakh) if you book a four-bedroom beach residence with a pool.

A Stay A JOALI Maldives Starts At Rs 2.3 Lakh

Irrespective of the kind of accommodation you pick to stay at JOALI Maldives, you can enjoy snorkelling and explore vibrant reefs that are home to reef fish and turtles. Not to mention the beachfront or lagoon-facing settings that make the stay at this property worth every penny.

Apart from snorkelling, guests can also indulge in coral adoption, dolphin cruises, and padel overlooking the palms. However, after all the adventures, your stomach would be rumbling. To satisfy the growling beast, you can embark on diverse culinary journeys at the resort.

From Nikkei cuisine at Saoke to Levantine delicacies at TUH'U, you get customised menus curated according to your liking. Rakul Preet and Jackky devoured sushi, chocolate torte, chicken breast, and mango pomelo sago dessert.

At JOALI Being, guests can relax during spa sessions or opt for a dip in the vitality pool. Knowing how Rakul Preet and Jackky are fitness enthusiasts, it's a no-brainer that they would have made the best of these rejuvenating sessions.

With secluded villas and intuitive services, JOALI Maldives is a perfect romantic and wellness getaway. You enjoy privacy, pool, views, and food at the height of luxury.

Also Read | Why Raj Kapoor's Iconic Mumbai Bungalow Deonar Cottage Was Sold