Influencer's Stunning Jordan Desert Airbnb Video Goes Viral, He Says 'Not AI-Generated'

How many times have you booked a stay in the middle of nowhere just to sleep under the sky? How many times did it come with a roof? A travel company is offering you to spend a night in the Jordan desert with a sky full of twinkling stars but wait until you see what the BNB comes with.

Airbnb does not have a room or dome with a roof. Johnni DiJulius, a travel influencer, shared that he booked a BNB in the middle of the Wadi Rum desert for $40 (Rs 3,500), and it included a bed, a nightstand, and a lizard.

Fearing that people would label the video AI-generated, the influencer cleared the air beforehand. He show how the space looks like and the view it offers.

A Night In Jordan Desert With A Bed, Star-lit Sky And Lizard

Many people thought that Johnni was exaggerating. However, Wadi Rum Cave Camping, a travel agency based in Jordan, featured his video thanking the influencer for choosing them. They call it the 'coolest Airbnb'.

The sleeping area is located in the middle of the desert and set up in the shadow of a dramatic sandstone mountain. For those who don't know, Wadi Rum Desert is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its cinematic landscapes, ancient petroglyphs, and Bedouin culture.

If you are a sci-fi or crime-thriller fan, you would think this place only existed in movies and series which showcase characters landing on an unknown planet through a portal or magical powers.

Where To Stay And What To Do In Wadi Rum Desert?

Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan is a popular tourist spot. Depending on the number of people you are travelling with, you can choose you stay - sunset cave, beduin cave, family cave, starfall cave, green valley cave, and nomads cave.

From Wadi Rum Cave Camping, you can book jeep, camel, trekking, hiking, summer, and combo tours. They also have dining options, so you don't actually feel like you are stranded on an abandoned planet.

