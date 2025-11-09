Rakul Preet Singh Redefines Cocktail Wear In Tarun Tahiliani's Sequin Saree

Rakul Preet is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, De De Pyaar De 2, which is set to release in theatres on November 14, 2025. To promote the movie, she was spotted on the set of Bigg Boss 19, wearing a shimmery brown saree.

Needless to say, the actor aced her look and served us inspiration for the upcoming cocktail parties in the wedding season. Her chic look asserted that going minimal, coupled with ultra glam, is the right way to make a statement this year.

Rakul Preet Singh In Tarun Tahiliani's Creation

The actor posted her dazzling images on Instagram in Tarun Tahiliani's exceptional creation. The mocha brown-black sequin saree is the ultimate head-turner you need in your wardrobe. It will add all the sparkle to the look, and you will be forced to ditch jewellery or studded ornaments.

The border of the pallu and blouse featured droppings, adding a playful touch to the couture. The sheer blouse, embellished with scattered sequins, elevated the ensemble without stealing the spotlight from the graceful saree.

Sharing a carousel on Instagram, she wrote, "Your love makes every story worth telling. Ready for the next chapter?"

Rakul Preet Singh Opted For A Minimal Look

The actor chose a minimal look because the saree was filling all the blanks for glamour. She opted for studded rings and earrings. Singh tied her hair in a neat updo.

For makeup, Rakul went for a soft glam look with a hint of highlighter on high points and a nude pink shade on the lips. She skipped the eyeliner and false lashes, yet looked perfect.