Rakul Preet Singh Serves Beach Fashion Goals On Her Maldives Holiday

Rakul Preet Singh is a big-time fashionista. The Bollywood actress never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. From stunning red-carpet looks to her minimal travel diaries, the star's wardrobe features outfits for every occasion.

Recently, the diva visited the Maldives with her friends and their kids. Rakul shared an array of pictures from the trip on Instagram that featured her dressed in various beach outfits.

Rakul's Tropical-Themed Swimsuit

For her first look, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a tropical-themed swimsuit set with a matching skirt-style bottom. The top featured a small cutout just below the bust. It also came with thin spaghetti straps and a fitted, ruched appearance around the cups.

The actress paired the top with a matching wrap-style skirt overlay. The fabric had a vibrant tropical print with palm fronds and floral motifs in greens, browns and pops of colour. The skirt featured a high cut on the side, revealing the swimsuit underneath. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunglasses, dangler earrings and a stack of bangles.

Rakul's Summer Look

In another picture, Rakul Preet Singh was seen wearing a turquoise blue crop top with pink accents. It came with thin spaghetti straps and a square-cut neckline, giving the attire a playful summer look.

She wore a matching turquoise wrap skirt with a bold pink floral pattern around her waist. It featured a high leg slit that revealed one leg. The fashion maverick styled the outfit with a wide-brimmed straw hat, oversized sunglasses, statement earrings and a delicate bracelet on one wrist.

Rakul's Two-Piece Set

Rakul Preet Singh also dressed up in a summery two-piece set. The soft blue-and-white ensemble featured a striped pattern. The strapless top came in a smocked bandeau style with a ruffled waist that added a gentle flare at the midsection. Matching high-waisted shorts coordinated with the top in the same striped fabric and a relaxed fit. For accessories, the star wore a few stacked bracelets on one wrist.

Rakul's Button-Up Shirt

Rakul's final vacation look was a short-sleeve button-up shirt paired with tropical-themed shorts. She completed the look with white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh's effortless style is all the inspiration you need for your next vacation.

