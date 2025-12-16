Rakul Preet Singh Slams 'Doctor' Over Plastic Surgery Claims: "Fraud Alert"

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to call out a social media user who claimed she had undergone certain cosmetic procedures. She further accused him of spreading misinformation without any proper verification.

"It's Scary," Says Rakul Preet Singh

The controversy began after an Instagram user named Dr Prashant Yadav, who identifies himself as a board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon in his bio, shared a video analysing Rakul Preet Singh's appearance.

In the post, he compared her older photos and videos with recent ones and alleged that the actor had undergone Botox, fillers and a nose job.

He further criticised Rakul for not openly discussing what he described as her "real transformation", suggesting that she instead attributes her change in appearance solely to fitness, thereby creating unrealistic expectations.

Rakul did not let the claims pass unchallenged. Re-sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, the actor warned her followers against believing such content. She wrote, "Fraud alert: it's scary that people like him are claiming to be doctors and making statements without any factual checks and misleading people." She added that such posts do nothing but confuse and misinform the public.

'Weight Loss Comes From Hard Work'

Addressing the allegations directly, Rakul made it clear that she has no issue with people choosing to undergo cosmetic procedures, but firmly denied having had any herself. Explaining the changes in her appearance, she attributed them to natural weight loss achieved through discipline and effort.

She wrote, "Being an actor who understands ancient and modern science I have no issues if people do surgeries but there is also another thing called weigh loss that comes from hard work. Ever heard of that ? (Beware Of Such Doctors)."

Rakul, who was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2, has often spoken about fitness, yoga and a balanced lifestyle.

