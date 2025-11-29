Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Shooting <i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Amid A Serious Back Injury: "I Was Bedridden For 40 Days"

Injuries are not uncommon for actors, but some phases leave a deeper mark than others. For Rakul Preet Singh, the toughest period came in the middle of shooting De De Pyaar De 2, when a routine workout took an unexpected turn. What followed was a long pause, plenty of uncertainty, and a slow journey back to normal.

Talking about it now, Rakul shared that the injury hit her at a point when almost half the film was already completed.

“I had a back injury during the shoot of De De Pyaar De 2. A spine injury,” she said while speaking to Team Varinder Chawla. The pain was so intense that she had no choice but to stop everything and rest.

She recalled how helpless she felt during those weeks.

“I had finished 50 percent of the film when I got that injury, and I was bedridden for 40 days. I was like a vegetable; I didn't know when I was going to walk again or stand again.”

Those 40 days were just the beginning. The team had to take a three-month break from shooting so she could heal. Even after returning to work, the process was far from smooth.

“We had to take a three-month break, and then I resumed, but when I resumed, I could not even sit on a chair like this. I shot half the film on a physio bed, which you can't tell,” she added.

It was a long recovery, stretching across months of patience. Rakul Preet Singh mentioned that it took nearly a year for her to feel completely fine again.

Dealing with back pain after an injury can get pretty uncomfortable. Healthline lists a few simple home fixes that can help keep things under control.

Heat And Ice Therapy

Ice packs can calm the area and reduce swelling in the early stages. Just do not put the ice straight on your skin – wrap it in a thin towel first. Once the inflammation settles, warm compresses can help loosen things up. Switching between hot and cold works for many people.

Exercises

Strengthening your core and improving posture can make a big difference over time. These exercises focus on better lifting habits, stronger back and abdominal muscles and gentle stretching. A physical therapist can guide you and show you how to continue the routine at home.

Essential oils

Some essential oils and capsaicin-based ointments might ease discomfort. Capsaicin, the compound that gives peppers their heat, can help dull nerve sensitivity in the painful area.

These small steps may not fix everything instantly, but they can definitely help manage everyday pain.