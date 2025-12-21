Farah Khan is Vacationing At A Maldives Resort Worth Rs 46,000 Per Night

A few days short of Christmas and New Year, and all of us want to zone out, take leave, and go on a holiday. We are officially in the winter holiday mode and saying, "Let's circle back after the holidays. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

While we are still planning our holidays, Farah Khan has already reached the Maldives and shared pictures from her vacation. The ace choreographer and director is staying at Villa Nautica, situated on Paradise Island. It is located just 20 minutes away from the Velana International Airport, and you can reach there using a speedboat.

Farah Khan In The Maldives

The Maldives is one of the most sought-after holiday destinations among celebrities. Every once in a while, a celebrity would share pictures of having a gala time on their holiday. Recently, Rakul Preet and Milind Soman were also spotted enjoying in the archipelagic country, indulging in water sports, seeking wellness sessions, and relishing local food.

Farah Khan shared an image of the floating breakfast served in a private pool. The two baskets comprised parathas, pasta, fresh fruits, juice, sandwiches, bread, butter, desserts, and a lot more. The caption read, "Now this is some floating breakfast!!"

Cost Of Staying At Villa Nautica, Maldives

Villa Nautica is among the most luxurious properties in the Maldives. The accommodations here come with plunge pools, private terraces, and stunning views. Not to mention other amenities that you can access on the premises.

They have multiple restaurants, including The Lagoon, Bageecha, Hook, Beach Bar, and Press & Pot, where you can enjoy a lip-smacking meal, according to your taste. At the wellness centre, you can be swept away by the spa treatments that promise you leave you rejuvenated and revitalised.

If you are an adventure junkie, you can participate in snorkelling, stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing, windsurfing, jetblade, kitesurfing, seabob, jetsurf, parasailing, bodyboarding, and more.

When it comes to accommodation, the price of staying at a beach villa here starts at $523 (Rs 46,849) a night. Other options include a sunset beach pool villa for $793 (Rs 71,034), water villa for $809 (Rs 72,468), sunset deluxe beach pool villa for $901 (Rs 80,709), oceanfront pool villa for $930 (Rs 83,307), and water villa with whirlpool for $1,000 (Rs 89,577).

The aforementioned prices are for a one-night stay, excluding taxes and fees.

