How This Fitness Coach Lost 29 Kg With A 'Simple Diet'

A fitness coach is going viral for his incredible 29-kg weight loss. What's impressive about Amit Thorat's weight loss journey is that he achieved it without crash diets or intense workouts. Instead, he relied solely on a simple and sustainable meal plan which focused on balanced nutrition and portion control.

The coach's daily meal plan featured whole foods, lean proteins and healthy fats, providing a practical guide for others looking to embark on a similar journey. This approach has yielded impressive results and serves as a motivating example for those seeking to transform their own health and wellness.

Fitness Coach Shares Diet For Weight Loss

In a post shared on X, Amit shared his daily meal plan that consisted of six meals.

How I lost 29+ kg with a very simple diet :



Meals



Meal 1: Fruits + eggs + poha/oats/ muesli

Meal 2: Boneless chicken + veggies

Meal 3: Rice + homemade curry + Chicken + salad

Meal 4: Eggs + dry fruits

Meal 5: Eggs or whey

Meal 6: Rice/Roti + fish+ Salad



Once a week: 1 reward… pic.twitter.com/dGjqlBsVS0 — Amit Thorat | Fat Loss & Strength Coach (@scientifitt_) December 27, 2025

The first meal of the day featured a combination of fruits, eggs and a complex carbohydrate source like poha, oats, or muesli. This meal provides a boost of energy and fibre to kick-start the day.

Meal two came with boneless chicken paired with vegetables, offering a lean source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals. The next meal is a wholesome spread of rice, homemade curry, chicken and salad. The inclusion of brown rice or other whole grains would further enhance the nutritional value of this meal.

Meal four consisted of eggs and dry fruits, followed by meal five - a choice between eggs or whey protein. The final meal of the day featured rice or roti paired with fish and salad. The diet provided a balanced mix of protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats.

Amit also mentioned that one day of his week was reserved for a "reward meal," where he allowed himself to indulge in his favourite foods. This flexibility helped him maintain a healthy relationship with food and reduced feelings of deprivation. The coach further advised us to adhere to the plan 95% of the time. If there's a slip-up, "no binge eating, back to routine next meal," he concluded.

Also Read | How Salman Khan Stays Fit At 60: Ghar Ka Khana, Weight Training, And Cardio