"Lost Hair": Influencer Taking Mounjaro Explains First-Hand Effects Of Weight-Loss Drug

Weight loss medications can be a tempting solution for those looking to shed extra kilos quickly. More often than not, they come with a bag of unwanted side effects. Recently, weight loss drug Mounjaro has been making headlines for its effectiveness, but at what cost?

A woman shared her harrowing experience with the medication and the severe side effects that left her dealing with hair thinning and muscle loss. In a post shared on Instagram, influencer Emily Hunt wrote, “I did Mounjaro, so you don't have to. This is what happened.”

Mounjaro Side Effects Emily Experienced

1. “My energy levels SOARED.”

2. “Weight dropped slowly in the first few months, then rapidly (and quite scarily) for the next 6.”

3. “My hair got thin.”

4. “I puked every time I had a glass of wine.”

5. “I lost all muscle – literally just skin and bone (and I'm still struggling to build muscle back 6 months after I came off).”

6. “I couldn't enjoy meals out with friends as I literally couldn't eat more than one small salad per day.”

7. “The minute I stopped taking them, I was ravenous - my body was craving more food than ever.”

How Much Does Mounjaro Cost?

Losing weight with the help of weight loss drugs is no joke. It can make a pretty decent dent in your account. In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Dr Ambrish Mithal revealed the current price of Mounjaro. He said, "I think the lower doses are Rs 12,000 a month. It has come down to almost Rs 10,000 now. The higher doses are around Rs 20,000 or Rs 22,000."

Dr Mithal also said that questioning the cost doesn't make sense unless the parent company agrees to lower the prices of the patented medication. "For them, it's also business. They have to invest more in their research and do whatever," he explained. Before jumping into weight-loss meds like Ozempic, GLP-1, or Mounjaro, touch base with an expert to understand the physical, medical, emotional, and financial implications. It's worth being informed.

