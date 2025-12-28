<i>Stranger Things</i> Star Millie Bobby Brown On Motherhood: "Have To Do Everything 10 Times Quicker"

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, is a 21-year-old mother to a baby girl she adopted in August 2025 with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The actor is currently gearing up to bid adieu to Netflix's series, for which she started working in 2015, when she was actually 11.

In the last decade, her character has grown into a fierce woman, and she has turned into a responsible adult. In an interview with Allure, she said, "[Eleven] has influenced me in huge ways. She is a force to be reckoned with, who gave me a lot of confidence to be a hero within my own life."

Millie Bobby Brown On Motherhood

The Stranger Things actor also opened up about motherhood and its challenges. She has mentioned in the past that she always wanted to be a mom and have a big family. Now that she is one, she shared how embracing parenthood has changed her life (for good).

"Being a mother expedited this version of me," said Mille Bobby Brown, adding, "Nothing could get in the way of me being who I need to be for my daughter."

She shared that since she has welcomed her daughter, she has been giving importance to self-care, not the hour-long facials and massages, but small sessions through which she can teach her daughter to love herself.

"I want her to see me take care of myself," she told the publication.

"You have to do everything ten times quicker, and you don't really get to do your gua sha in the morning," the actor added.

The Stranger Things actor also journals. She said that she talks to herself with kindness because talking badly about yourself and your body is easier. "After becoming a parent, I couldn't imagine talking about myself like that anymore, because she's going to watch me do that," she shared.

Millie Bobby Brown Will Not Reveal Her Daughter's Name

In November 2025, Millie Bobby Brown shared with British Vogue that she would neither reveal the name of her daughter nor her face.

"For me, it's really important to protect her and her story until she's old enough to potentially one day share it herself," she added.

The actor said, "It's not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that's something we'd support. But right now, as she's so little. As her parents, it's our job to protect her from that."

However, the actor noted that if her daughter decides to reveal her identity in the future, she would respect her decision.

