"I Wanted To Be A Mom": Millie Bobby Brown On Starting A Family With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May last year in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Now, nearly a year after their wedding, Millie has opened up about her family plans. The actress, best known for her role in Netflix's Stranger Things, revealed that she has always wanted to embrace motherhood. While building a successful career was a priority, becoming a mother had always been equally important to her. Jake shared a similar desire, but he had one condition.

(Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown Hits Back At Body Shaming Comments: "I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look")

Millie Bobby Brown recently appeared on the SmartLess podcast where she spilled the beans on motherhood. Speaking about her own mother, Kelly Brown, the actress said, “My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

Millie revealed that Jake was on the same page as her. She said, “Jake knows how important it is to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally.”

While Millie wanted to start a family right away, Jake suggested that they should get married first. “Jake was like we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing. And my thing was I really want a family. I really want a big family. I am one of four. He is one of four. So, it is definitely in our future,” the star added.

Millie admitted that adoption could also be on the cards. She said, “I don't see having your own child as really any different from adopting. I feel like anything's out because my home is full of love for anyone and anything.” The actress also added that she and Jake are “always going to want to start a family. It doesn't matter how or when, but it will happen.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April 2023 and married in 2024.

(Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown Wore Three Elegant White Lace Wedding Dresses To Marry Jake Bongiovi)