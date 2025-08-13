Richa Chadha Says Motherhood Tamed Her "Rebel" Energy and Made Her More Patient: "It Forces You To..."

Richa Chadha, who was last seen in the hit Netflix series Heeramandi, welcomed her baby girl in July last year. She shared how motherhood changed her overall personality and made her more patient.

When asked about her personality traits and how they help her portray angry characters. Richa Chadha shares that certain traits, which have often caused her trouble, have changed since the birth of her daughter.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the 38-year-old shares. "Sometimes it creates problems for me; my parents scold me for it, and so does my husband. I think that a lot of my feistiness, my angry young woman energy, my rebel energy has been tamed with the birth of my daughter," shares the Heeramandi actor.

Revealing how motherhood changes you, Richa Chadha shares, "I just think she really puts things in perspective, and this whole experience has really softened me. I'm more patient. I like speaking more softly. I'm on time, etc. Life really changes. It forces you to grow up; I even wake up early now."

Richa Chadha and Ali Faisal welcomed their baby girl on 16 July, 2024. In a joint statement, the couple had revealed, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!"

The couple has decided to keep their baby's face out of the public eye. Richa Chadha also expressed in an interview with Lily Singh that she was anxious before the birth of her child, but motherhood brought a deep personal shift. Now she wants to make sure her daughter grows up to be strong and healthy.