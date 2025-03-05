Millie Bobby Brown Hits Back At Body Shaming Comments: "I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look"

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for portraying Eleven in Stranger Things, recently responded to negative articles criticising her appearance. She called out media outlets for their relentlessly scrutinising her appearance. The actress shared a reel on Instagram, responding to various now-deleted articles about her overtly grown-up looks and not looking ‘the way she did on Stranger Things Season 1'.

For those unaware, the video came after the 21-year-old facedtrolling post her recent public appearance for the press tour of her upcoming movie Electric State.

Millie Bobby Brown, who debuted at the age of 10, began her powerful video by saying, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me."

She added, “Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target.” Then, the actress addressed the “disturbing” reportage of her appearance, including “the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down.” She labelled them as “bullying” and mentioned, “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing.”

She even criticised women for adding to the negativity, “The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse. We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.”

But regardless of the ‘disillusioned people' she added, “I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”

“Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing,” she concluded her video, taking a stand for all women facing body shaming in society.

