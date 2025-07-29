Rubina Dilaik Pledged To Have A Size-Zero Figure After Being Body Shamed At Age 19: "Wish Somebody Told Me..."

Rubina Dilaik, freshly off the sets of Laughter Chefs 2, opened up about being body shamed on her YouTube podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi. She shared that she was criticised for the way she looked on the sets of her first show in 2008 while talking to Ankita Lokhande on the podcast,

She recalled that she went on a strict soup-only diet to lose weight. She said that while she was able to shed the extra kilos, the "glow" was gone when Rubina started her second show.

"I was called chubby. I used to wonder... I have baby fat here and there. Ek director ne camera ke peeche se chillakar bola that, ‘waapis bhejo Himachal mein... isko na chalna aata hai aur dikhti bhi golmatol hai'."(Once a director told me that they should send me back to Himachal... She doesn't know how to walk and is fat.)

"You are literally mistreated. It stains your memory to an extent that I went on boiled spinach soup and nutri (diet) for one complete year, and I pledged to myself that I am going to get to size zero, and I achieved that," said the actor on her podcast.

Speaking about looking pale and sick in the show, Rubina Dilaik highlighted, "My energies were so down. That phase... when I look back... I am like, what was I thinking... I wish somebody had taught me how to embrace myself. Kisine nahi bataya, aap apne me khoobsurat hai. (No one told us that you are beautiful in the way you are.)

"I was 19-20 when I came, and I had come from the mountains... having grown up on ghee, milk, curd... golmatol bachcha hai... woh freshness thi... in my second show, my cheekbones used to be visible... my waist was snatched... but the glow was missing.. It took me a long time to get out of this cycle. I don't want that for my children now."

Body shaming is believed to leave a drastic impact on a person's life. In fact, several studies, including the one published in the South African Journal of Psychiatry, found that body shaming can affect a person mentally and socially.