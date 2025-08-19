Why Gen Z In India Is Looking At Tinder For A 'Book Boyfriend'

Who says this generation doesn't read anymore?

Recent studies show that Gen Z in India aren't just reading about romance-they're matching for it.

What's Happening

Tinder, the online dating app, recently released data showing a growing obsession with the elusive "Book Boyfriend".

Inspired by green-flag heroes from their favourite novels, young daters are weaving literary love into their bios and bringing main-character energy to real-life dates. India's love affair with books is more than a chapter-it's a plotline.

What Data Shows

Mentions of "bookstore" in Tinder bios in India have doubled from 2024 to 2025.

Fanning the flames of this literary love affair, Tinder's global data reveals that mentions of "Book Boyfriend" soared 58% in 2024-with a plot-twist-worthy 77% surge in January 2025 alone. And the bios? They read like the opening line of your next possibility.

Some examples, according to Tinder:

"Books > Boys (but I'm willing to negotiate)"

"The best way to my heart is a date at the bookstore."

"Love the scent of old books and rain."

Why Gen Z Is Crushing On Main Characters Since Chapter One

According to Dr Chandni Tugnait, Relationship Expert at Tinder India, Gen Z is drawn to the idea of a "Book Boyfriend" because it offers a safe, emotionally expansive space to explore love without real-world risk.

Book boyfriends are inspired by green-flag heroes from Gen Z's favourite novels. Photo: Unsplash

These fictional characters embody qualities this generation craves-emotional intelligence, vulnerability, devotion, and depth-setting a new standard for romance rooted in presence and emotional fluency.

Today's daters aren't chasing perfection; they're craving presence. They want to feel understood, seen, and deeply cared for.

Crush On Fictional Character = Emotional Code

For Gen Z, literary references are like romantic filters: they signal depth, emotional fluency, and main-character energy.

"I need someone who can go with me to the mountain, mandir, and bookstore," or "Books and music-hit me up if you're into reading and brainstorming." These aren't just cute lines-they're love codes.

Dr Tugnait says it's identity curation-a way of saying, "I speak romance in fiction and in life. Do you?"

For Gen Z, it's also a shortcut past small talk. Referencing a shared fictional world works like a pre-screening for deeper connection-just as sharing playlists or meme codes can. After all, the emotional worlds we fall for in books often mirror the ones we dream of living out in real life.

What Gen Z Is Learning From Their Favourite Fictional Characters

This generation values rituals of love-the small, consistent acts that feel safe and intentional.

Dr Tugnait explains, "Gen Z responds to romance that's safe, thoughtful, and emotionally textured. Book Boyfriends often embody love languages like words of affirmation, quality time, and acts of service. It's not about chasing a fantasy; it's about finding someone who loves like they've read the whole book, not just the blurb."

According to her, the perfect Book Boyfriend for Gen Z is:

Present in the hard moments, not just the highs

Soft without losing strength

Devoted to actions, not just words

These fictional green-flag heroes are teaching young daters that real romance is about presence, not perfection-and they're no longer afraid to demand it.