On This Day In 2025, India Swiped Right 380 Times Per Second On Tinder

Every new year sparks a sense of possibility - and for many Indian singles, that optimism plays out most clearly on 'Dating Sunday', the first Sunday of the year.

According to Tinder's new Year in Swipe 2025 report, 'dating Sunday' has been consistently the busiest day for the app, when connections surge, messages fly, and finding someone new feels just a little easier.

It's the time when people dive back into dating with renewed energy, for the new year.

In 2025, Dating Sunday, according to Tinder is marked by a clear spike in the app's activity. Users sent more messages, liked more profiles, and engaged more openly - resulting in an incredible 380 matches every second.

Conversations didn't just increase; they moved faster too. Compared to the year before, users responded over two hours quicker on average, reflecting a greater ease with expressing interest and keeping things authentic.

By The Numbers

Engagement was nearly 13% higher than the yearly average.

Messages sent rose by 10%, and likes followed with a similar jump.

Conversations were up 7%, and matches increased by 6% - hitting 380 matches per second.

Dating Sunday also signals the kickoff of Tinder's Peak Season, the period between New Year's and Valentine's Day, when activity continues to climb. During this stretch, users sent about 10 million more messages a day and 40 million more likes compared to regular weeks, proving that the dating momentum lasts well beyond that single Sunday.

How Indian Singles Are Connecting

Data also reveals something bigger than numbers: a shift in what young Indians want from dating. Emotional depth, open communication, and genuine connection now take precedence over pretense.

Popular shared interests - from 90s nostalgia and travel to biryani, music, and movies - are driving conversations and shaping more meaningful matches.

Food has emerged as a favorite icebreaker, too. Whether debating the best biryani joints or planning a casual coffee meet-up, these easygoing first dates reflect how singles prefer simplicity and fun over pressure or formality.