Margot Robbie Wears Bronte-Inspired Bracelet Replica At <i>Wuthering Heights</i> Premiere In London

Margot Robbie has been keeping the buzz around Wuthering Heights, her upcoming film, by making style statements at the film's events. Recently, she turned heads at the premiere of the movie, inspired by Emily Bronte's novel of the same name. The film is expected to be released in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the London premiere of the cinematic adaptation of Wuthering Heights was held yesterday. Robbie commanded everyone's attention in Dilara Findikoglu's custom creation and antique jewellery.

The film revolves around Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, driven by themes of possession, love, reconciliation, and revenge. Most bibliophiles consider the novel a classic. Not to mention that it is the only novel published by Emily Bronte in 1847 under her pen name 'Ellis Bell'.

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi At The London Premiere Of Wuthering Heights

The Barbie actor took over the red carpet in a corseted gown, featuring braid-like details on the sheer fabric. The nude illusion was brought to life by Dilara Findikoglu to portray it as second skin.

The corset hugged her body and curves, while the hem had gathered details and a train. The braided details were meant to mimic the colour of Margot Robbie's golden-blonde hair. The rope-like structures cinched her waist, crossed her bodice, and stretched till the hem. Feather accents on the off-shoulder straps added a tiny bit of drama, without overshadowing the silhouette.

On the other hand, Jacob Elordi made a statement in a loose all-grey ensemble. He exuded Heathcliff's destructive anti-hero vibes.

Margot Robbie Honours The Bronte Sisters With A Bracelet Replica

What stood out in Margot Robbie's ensemble was her bracelet, a replica of the iconic 'Bracelet of Charlotte'. It was created by Wyedean Weaving, a fourth-generation, family-owned West Yorkshire manufacturer based in Haworth, where the Bronte sisters lived.

What's special about the bracelet? There were three Bronte sisters - Emily, Anne, and Charlotte - all of whom were writers and wrote classics. They had two other sisters, who died when they were kids, and a brother, Branwell. The three sisters worked as teachers and governesses at different points in their lives.

Owing to tuberculosis, Branwell Bronte died in September 1848. Emily Bronte, who wrote Wuthering Heights, died of the same disease in December 1848. As fate would have it, Anne Bronte died five months later in May 1849.

After the deaths of her siblings, Charlotte Bronte had a bracelet customised from their hair. It came to be known as the 'Bracelet of Charlotte'. Reportedly, she wore the bracelet every day, and it has been housed by the Bronte Parsonage Museum since 1923.

Margot Robbie's replica of the 175-year-old iconic mourning bracelet was a tribute to the Bronte sisters. She also wore Victorian and Georgian-inspired earrings and a ruby ring, and 20th-century archival brooches.

