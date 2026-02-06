What Is The Viral Japanese Rap <i>Just A Boy</i> That Instagram Users Can't Stop Loving

"Just a Boy, Just a Boy, Just a Boy, Just a Boy"

Whether you have been scrolling Instagram mindlessly or intentionally, you must have heard Just A Boy, playing in the backdrop of a reel, featuring an audio influencer trying to ace the pronunciation of the Japanese lyrics, or an Instagram user recreating it.

Japanese rap is everywhere on social media, and influencers can't stop loving it. Hundreds of thousands of reels have been created on DrINsaNE's song. Half of the users don't even understand the lyrics, except for the title, but they are grooving to its beat. It's catchy. Once you hear it, you can't get it out of your head.

How Did The Viral Japanese Rap Just A Boy Go Viral

The rap first caught everyone's attention when the edits of Gachiakuta, a Japanese anime, went viral with the song playing in the background. The edit is from episode nine of the anime, in which the cleaners - Enjin, Rudo, Gris, Tamsy, Follo, Riyo, and Zanka - ride a van together.

In India, the edits included Hindu Gods, where the influencers reflected on what they dreamed of achieving versus the better plan God had for them. These edits feature Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ganesha, among others, riding a van, grooving to the rap, just like the cleaners in Gachiakuta.

How DrINsaNE Created The Viral Japanese Rap Just A Boy

Interestingly, DrINsaNE is an eight-member Italian band that debuted with Just a Boy. The twins in the group - Aiden and Aien - recorded it entirely in Japanese and turned it into a viral sensation.

Released in January 2026, the official video features a boy (no points for guessing) frantically moving his head to the electric music and lyrics of the rap. It has now become social media's viral anthem that everyone wants to add to their carousels, reels, and stories.

Decoding The Viral Japanese Rap Just A Boy

Do you understand the lyrics? This is a million-dollar question for all the non-Japanese lovers of this rap. Believe it or not, Just a Boy narrates a story about a tiny demon, called an akuma, a boy who looks troublesome but is full of dreams, gentle, and innocent.

Makai No Sora De Pikapika

Chibi Akuma Demo Kokoro Wa Pura

Waratte Hashitte Dokidoki Don

Chotto Hen Na Pawaa Ga Ban

Kuroi Tasubasa Fura Fura Sway

Demo Yume Wa Kirameku Brightness Play

Kodomo Mitai Ni "Hora Hora Oi!"

Ore Wa Mada Mada Just A Boy

In the demon world's sky, everything sparkles

Even a tiny demon has a pure heart

He laughs, he runs, his heart pounding

His weird little power goes bang!

His black wings wobble and sway

But his dreams sparkle like a bright game

Like a child, he says, "hey, hey! look!"

I am just a boy

Instagram Influencers Can't Stop Loving Just A Boy Rap

The rap has struck a chord with Indian audio influencers (and how). A few days ago, Pragati Naagar, a vocalist, aced the pronunciation of the lyrics. The video has 10.4 million views.

Taking it as a challenge, many singers and audio influencers have been recording themselves singing Just a Boy and nailing the beats, rhythm, and lyrics.

Jesus Mehta, a musician, took it a step further and wrote a Hindi version. He even sang it with the original beats playing in the backdrop. Once you hear his rendition, you won't be able to stop yourself from singing it.

If you haven't heard it yet, search Just A Boy on Instagram, and your entire feed will be flooded with countless reels created on this viral Japanese rap from across the world.

Also Read | What Does The Viral Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Song FA9LA Even Mean? Lyrics Decoded