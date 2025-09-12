The Naked Dress Is Back: Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie Lead The Sheer Revival In Their Latest Looks

The naked dress trend is back! Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson recently stunned fans on separate red carpets, proving the trend never went out of style.

Margot Robbie's Outfit

Always making bold statements, Margot Robbie turned heads at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in a breathtaking Armani Prive Spring 2025 couture gown. The nearly transparent outfit was embellished with colorful sequins, beads, and rhinestones, forming intricate floral and paisley motifs across the sheer fabric.

Margot Robbie in a sheer Armani dress. Photo: X/bestofmargot

The gown featured an open back that added drama, and the crystal-encrusted thong - visible beneath the skirt - took the ensemble up a notch. She kept the look chic and balanced with large pear-shaped diamond studs, metallic silver heels, and a soft 1990s-inspired updo. Her makeup was glowy in peachy tones with glossy lips, letting the daring ensemble be the center of attention.

Dakota Johnson's Outfits

Across the Atlantic, Dakota Johnson made an equally bold statement at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in New York City. She wore a black sheer tulle gown by Gucci featuring black Flora embellishments, along with a fall-ready turtleneck, long sleeves, and a train. Underneath, she wore only a black thong and a black bustier bra by Fleur du Mal.

Dakota Johnson in a sheer Gucci dress. Photo: X/dakotasrare

Dakota completed her look with black bamboo heel sandals and a black Gucci Bamboo Night handbag. The black smokey eye complemented her outfit beautifully. A fan of emeralds, she accessorized with diamond and emerald hoop earrings by Jessica McCormack. Her hair was styled in a chic updo, leaving her signature bangs hanging over her forehead.